Des Moines' best onion rings: Ring King at Valley Junction

A stack of onion rings ($7) from the Ring King food truck. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

👋 Linh here. If you're looking for some of our metro's best onion rings, visit the "Ring King" food truck at the Valley Junction Farmers Market on Thursdays.

What it is: Onion rings with a side of ketchup ($7).

What makes them great: Perfect levels of breading, onion and oil.

The breading has a good chew without falling apart, while the onion balances the taste out with a nice fragrant crunch.

Onion rings for dinner typically equal bleh stomach. But I didn't feel like oily garbage afterwards. Yay!

Where to find them: Valley Junction Farmers Market in West Des Moines from 4pm-8:30pm on Thursdays.