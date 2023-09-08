Historic Iowa Capitol rowhouse may get a sibling
A rowhouse relocated a decade ago to make way for an Iowa Capitol grounds expansion will have a new sibling under a proposal approved this week by the Des Moines Landmark Review Board.
Catch up fast: The 143-year-old rowhouse was a private residence and later home to multiple Scandinavian community groups, including the Norden Singing Society.
- Previously known as "Norden Hall," the building faced possible demolition but was renovated and relocated in 2013 to its current spot near East Fifth Street and East Grand Avenue.
- Today it's home to tequila bar Coa Cantina.
Driving the news: Owner Ryan Wade is proposing to build a new rowhouse on the site's west side.
- No changes would be made to Norden Hall but the two buildings would share the west edge of a patio that was constructed during the relocation.
Zoom in: A middle section of the rowhouse would have three stories with access to a second-story patio rooftop that fronts East Grand Avenue.
- A commercial business will be located on the first floor while other areas will have residential spaces, Wade tells Axios.
What's next: The building's plans go before the city's urban design administrator for approval and the City Council in coming weeks.
- Construction could begin within a month and will likely be completed sometime next year if approved, Wade says.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.