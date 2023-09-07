37 mins ago - Music
Porchfest brings live music to Des Moines' front yards
Porchfest DSM is back for its second year in the Union Park neighborhood.
State of play: Sunday's festival features 23 different musical artists on 23 different porches who each play 45-minute sets.
Why it matters: Not everyone gets the opportunity to go out and listen to live music, organizer Anne Ducharme-Jones tells Axios.
- But this allows Union Park neighbors, as well as the general public, to step outside and listen to free, local musicians.
Details: Artists include Jeff Kane NOLA duo, Abby Sawyer and Joel Sires, a local songwriter.
💭 Linh's thought bubble: Last year's inaugural Porchfest was a great time (and I got some gardening ideas for the front yard).
- Bring your coolers and lawn chairs!
- Map and schedule
