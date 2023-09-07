Porchfest brings live music to Des Moines' front yards

Share on email (opens in new window)

Attendees of Porchfest DSM in 2022. Photo: Courtesy of Porchfest

Porchfest DSM is back for its second year in the Union Park neighborhood.

State of play: Sunday's festival features 23 different musical artists on 23 different porches who each play 45-minute sets.

Why it matters: Not everyone gets the opportunity to go out and listen to live music, organizer Anne Ducharme-Jones tells Axios.

But this allows Union Park neighbors, as well as the general public, to step outside and listen to free, local musicians.

Details: Artists include Jeff Kane NOLA duo, Abby Sawyer and Joel Sires, a local songwriter.

💭 Linh's thought bubble: Last year's inaugural Porchfest was a great time (and I got some gardening ideas for the front yard).