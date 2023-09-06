Historic Edward H. Jones House is saved; now for sale
The Edward H. Jones House was listed for sale Tuesday after a major historic rehabilitation saved it from demolition.
Why it matters: It's a "contributing resource" to Sherman Hill's local and national historic district, according to city documents.
Catch up fast: The nearly 3,000-square-foot Victorian-style home was built almost 135 years ago and was home to the Jones family, owners of a prominent piano business.
- It was later divided into seven apartments and then became run down, vacant and abandoned.
- DSM declared it a "dilapidated property" in 2014, starting a process that could have resulted in the structure's removal.
State of play: Rally Cap Properties, a local real estate development firm that specializes in historic properties, purchased the home in 2016 for $36,000.
- It then spent more than two years rehabbing the home, CEO Ryan François tells Axios.
Details: Five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage for $825K.
- 693 19th St.
Check it out: Today's open house is 4:30-6:30pm.
- Or during Sherman Hill's Walking Tour of Homes, Sept. 16-17.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.