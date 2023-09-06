Historic Edward H. Jones House is saved; now for sale

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Edward H. Jones House is a single-family dwelling again. It also has a new foundation and all-new mechanicals. Photo: Haley Matias of Pic your House via real estate agent Gina Swanson

The Edward H. Jones House was listed for sale Tuesday after a major historic rehabilitation saved it from demolition.

Why it matters: It's a "contributing resource" to Sherman Hill's local and national historic district, according to city documents.

Catch up fast: The nearly 3,000-square-foot Victorian-style home was built almost 135 years ago and was home to the Jones family, owners of a prominent piano business.

It was later divided into seven apartments and then became run down, vacant and abandoned.

DSM declared it a "dilapidated property" in 2014, starting a process that could have resulted in the structure's removal.

The home's woodwork and windows have been restored or custom built. Photo: Haley Matias of Pic your House via real estate agent Gina Swanson

State of play: Rally Cap Properties, a local real estate development firm that specializes in historic properties, purchased the home in 2016 for $36,000.

It then spent more than two years rehabbing the home, CEO Ryan François tells Axios.

Details: Five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage for $825K.

693 19th St.

Check it out: Today's open house is 4:30-6:30pm.

Or during Sherman Hill's Walking Tour of Homes, Sept. 16-17.