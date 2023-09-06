How Des Moines Superintendent Ian Roberts starts his day
Don't expect Des Moines Superintendent Ian Roberts to be lounging around when the alarm clock goes off.
What they're saying: The former Olympic runner "religiously" starts each day with a three to five-mile run as a way to destress and feel energized, he tells Axios.
- "I'm loving Des Moines' trails," he says.
Driving the news: As Roberts leads the district for the first time this school year, he plans on taking a hands-on approach and observing classrooms, plus holding regular open forums with parents.
- "It's important for all of our students and parents to know that I am accessible," he says.
Here's how Des Moines' new superintendent starts his day:
⏰ Wake up: 5am.
🍳 Breakfast: A smoothie or cup of tea. "I'm not a breakfast person at all."
📚 What he's reading: The first thing Roberts looks for is a motivational quote. Then he jumps into emails.
- The quote he's most recently enjoyed is by Nelson Mandela: "There can be no keener revelation of a society's soul than the way in which it treats its children."
💡 Pro tip: For educators of color who are interested in rising to leadership positions, Roberts recommends they be themselves. Code-switching is sometimes to their detriment, he says.
