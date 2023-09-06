How Des Moines Superintendent Ian Roberts starts his day

Share on email (opens in new window)

Don't expect Des Moines Superintendent Ian Roberts to be lounging around when the alarm clock goes off.

What they're saying: The former Olympic runner "religiously" starts each day with a three to five-mile run as a way to destress and feel energized, he tells Axios.

"I'm loving Des Moines' trails," he says.

Driving the news: As Roberts leads the district for the first time this school year, he plans on taking a hands-on approach and observing classrooms, plus holding regular open forums with parents.

"It's important for all of our students and parents to know that I am accessible," he says.

Here's how Des Moines' new superintendent starts his day:

⏰ Wake up: 5am.

🍳 Breakfast: A smoothie or cup of tea. "I'm not a breakfast person at all."

📚 What he's reading: The first thing Roberts looks for is a motivational quote. Then he jumps into emails.

The quote he's most recently enjoyed is by Nelson Mandela: "There can be no keener revelation of a society's soul than the way in which it treats its children."

💡 Pro tip: For educators of color who are interested in rising to leadership positions, Roberts recommends they be themselves. Code-switching is sometimes to their detriment, he says.