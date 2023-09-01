2 hours ago - News

Meet Lola, an Iowa dog that survived excruciating burns

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Lola, a dog.

Much of Lola's fur never grew back after a severe burn a decade ago. Photo: Courtesy of Hannah Stuart

Lola, who was saved by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) after being found severely burned when she was a puppy, is now a pampered 10-year-old pooch.

Why it matters: She's only one example of the thousands of animal placements made by the organization each year.

  • The group is seeing monthly dog intakes well above their previous five-year average and is making urgent calls for donations, volunteers and prospective adoptive families to come forward.

State of play: Hannah Stuart, the DSM resident who adopted Lola , tells Axios nobody knows how Lola got hurt.

  • The dog was found on a city street right before Christmas. Veterinarians believe her injuries were from a fire or chemicals.

Zoom in: Stuart initially agreed to foster Lola for just five months — long enough for physical recovery and to be placed for adoption.

  • But she fell in love and decided Lola must stay.

Read more: Animal intakes are spiking across the country

Photos of dogs.
Readers shared dozens of photos of dogs they rescued from metro-area shelters after reading our story. Photos: Courtesy of Axios DSM readers
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more