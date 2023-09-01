2 hours ago - News
Meet Lola, an Iowa dog that survived excruciating burns
Lola, who was saved by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) after being found severely burned when she was a puppy, is now a pampered 10-year-old pooch.
Why it matters: She's only one example of the thousands of animal placements made by the organization each year.
- The group is seeing monthly dog intakes well above their previous five-year average and is making urgent calls for donations, volunteers and prospective adoptive families to come forward.
State of play: Hannah Stuart, the DSM resident who adopted Lola , tells Axios nobody knows how Lola got hurt.
- The dog was found on a city street right before Christmas. Veterinarians believe her injuries were from a fire or chemicals.
Zoom in: Stuart initially agreed to foster Lola for just five months — long enough for physical recovery and to be placed for adoption.
- But she fell in love and decided Lola must stay.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.