Meet Lola, an Iowa dog that survived excruciating burns

Much of Lola's fur never grew back after a severe burn a decade ago. Photo: Courtesy of Hannah Stuart

Lola, who was saved by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) after being found severely burned when she was a puppy, is now a pampered 10-year-old pooch.

Why it matters: She's only one example of the thousands of animal placements made by the organization each year.

The group is seeing monthly dog intakes well above their previous five-year average and is making urgent calls for donations, volunteers and prospective adoptive families to come forward.

State of play: Hannah Stuart, the DSM resident who adopted Lola , tells Axios nobody knows how Lola got hurt.

The dog was found on a city street right before Christmas. Veterinarians believe her injuries were from a fire or chemicals.

Zoom in: Stuart initially agreed to foster Lola for just five months — long enough for physical recovery and to be placed for adoption.

But she fell in love and decided Lola must stay.

