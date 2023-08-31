1 hour ago - News

Fleur Drive medians face an empty future

Jason Clayworth

Medians like this one along Fleur Drive could remain empty next spring. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Eleven medians with large planters being installed along Fleur Drive will likely be without plants next spring because of a lack of private donations or grants, Des Moines Parks director Ben Page tells Axios.

Why it matters: Fleur is like the city's welcome mat, connecting the airport to downtown.

  • And empty planters don't leave the best first impression.

Catch up fast: There are 17 medians between Gray's Lake and DSM International Airport that were constructed about two decades ago and paid for mostly by private donors.

  • They're being refurbished with new irrigation and drainage systems as part of the road's nearly $22 million reconstruction projects.

What's happening: The city budgeted about $2 million for the upgrades with about half coming from donations.

  • The John Ruan Foundation Trust contributed $500K and Polk County Supervisors allocated $100K but other efforts to raise money have stalled, Page says.
  • The city needs around $500K more to pay for new plant material and mulch for planters nearest the airport.

The bottom line: Donations can be made through Friends of Des Moines Parks.

