Fleur Drive medians face an empty future

Medians like this one along Fleur Drive could remain empty next spring. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Eleven medians with large planters being installed along Fleur Drive will likely be without plants next spring because of a lack of private donations or grants, Des Moines Parks director Ben Page tells Axios.

Why it matters: Fleur is like the city's welcome mat, connecting the airport to downtown.

And empty planters don't leave the best first impression.

Catch up fast: There are 17 medians between Gray's Lake and DSM International Airport that were constructed about two decades ago and paid for mostly by private donors.

They're being refurbished with new irrigation and drainage systems as part of the road's nearly $22 million reconstruction projects.

What's happening: The city budgeted about $2 million for the upgrades with about half coming from donations.

The John Ruan Foundation Trust contributed $500K and Polk County Supervisors allocated $100K but other efforts to raise money have stalled, Page says.

The city needs around $500K more to pay for new plant material and mulch for planters nearest the airport.

The bottom line: Donations can be made through Friends of Des Moines Parks.