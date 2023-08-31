Fleur Drive medians face an empty future
Eleven medians with large planters being installed along Fleur Drive will likely be without plants next spring because of a lack of private donations or grants, Des Moines Parks director Ben Page tells Axios.
Why it matters: Fleur is like the city's welcome mat, connecting the airport to downtown.
- And empty planters don't leave the best first impression.
Catch up fast: There are 17 medians between Gray's Lake and DSM International Airport that were constructed about two decades ago and paid for mostly by private donors.
- They're being refurbished with new irrigation and drainage systems as part of the road's nearly $22 million reconstruction projects.
What's happening: The city budgeted about $2 million for the upgrades with about half coming from donations.
- The John Ruan Foundation Trust contributed $500K and Polk County Supervisors allocated $100K but other efforts to raise money have stalled, Page says.
- The city needs around $500K more to pay for new plant material and mulch for planters nearest the airport.
The bottom line: Donations can be made through Friends of Des Moines Parks.
