2 hours ago - Development
New Oakridge tech center to help low-income teens
Teens and young adults from the Oakridge Neighborhood are getting a new tech center just down the street at Mainframe Studios.
Why it matters: Access to advanced equipment is one way to provide more tech equity to the at-risk youth who live in the nonprofit housing project.
State of play: The new tech center, Oakridge Studio, is being built through Best Buy's Teen Tech Center program.
- Best Buy and several other organizations are building tech centers around the U.S. to try and provide more opportunities to teens without access to advanced technology.
- The centers go beyond typical computer labs, with things like music and vocal production, robotics, drones and 3D printing.
- Mentorship and workshops are also offered to give guidance.
What's next: Oakridge Studio is expected to open at the end of the year.
