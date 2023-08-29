New Oakridge tech center to help low-income teens

Share on email (opens in new window)

Teens and young adults from the Oakridge Neighborhood are getting a new tech center just down the street at Mainframe Studios.

Why it matters: Access to advanced equipment is one way to provide more tech equity to the at-risk youth who live in the nonprofit housing project.

State of play: The new tech center, Oakridge Studio, is being built through Best Buy's Teen Tech Center program.

Best Buy and several other organizations are building tech centers around the U.S. to try and provide more opportunities to teens without access to advanced technology.

The centers go beyond typical computer labs, with things like music and vocal production, robotics, drones and 3D printing.

Mentorship and workshops are also offered to give guidance.

What's next: Oakridge Studio is expected to open at the end of the year.