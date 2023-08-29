2 hours ago - Development

New Oakridge tech center to help low-income teens

Linh Ta

A rendering of Oakridge's teen tech center. Rendering: FEH Design

Teens and young adults from the Oakridge Neighborhood are getting a new tech center just down the street at Mainframe Studios.

Why it matters: Access to advanced equipment is one way to provide more tech equity to the at-risk youth who live in the nonprofit housing project.

State of play: The new tech center, Oakridge Studio, is being built through Best Buy's Teen Tech Center program.

  • Best Buy and several other organizations are building tech centers around the U.S. to try and provide more opportunities to teens without access to advanced technology.
  • The centers go beyond typical computer labs, with things like music and vocal production, robotics, drones and 3D printing.
  • Mentorship and workshops are also offered to give guidance.

What's next: Oakridge Studio is expected to open at the end of the year.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more