Iowa is one of the top five states using robots in manufacturing — and local experts say they expect their use to keep growing.

Why it matters: Manufacturing is the state's largest employer, creating 7,600 jobs in 2022 with an annual salary averaging around $70,000.

But those jobs will require a higher education and skill level than in the past, Michael O'Donnell, director of Iowa State's Center for Industrial Research and Service, tells Axios.

In anticipation, state officials set a goal nearly a decade ago to get 70% of Iowa's workforce some kind of credential or postsecondary education by 2025.

As of 2020, 46% of Iowans have at least an associate's degree, according to Iowa College Aid. College enrollment has also plunged since the pandemic.

Driving the local robot use: 60% of Iowa's manufacturing focuses on food production and machinery, which have historically used high amounts of automation for repetitive motions.

Prominent manufacturing companies include Hormel, Nestle, Tyson and John Deere.

State of play: Today's robots are unlike the big pieces of machinery from the '80s — most of them are now smaller and work more collaboratively with people, O'Donnell says.

In the past, a person may have loaded and unloaded one machine tool. Now, a robot can load and unload six machine tools at the same time, so the employee can focus more on programming and maintenance, he says.

Zoom in: Accumold, an Ankeny manufacturer of micro-electronics and medical parts, has high school and college programs to train students and gain more skilled workers by paying their tuition and offering salaries around $18-20 an hour.

They currently have a dozen open positions on their staff of 315 people, Acccumold's Grace Swanson tells Axios.

Between the lines: It's unknown how many jobs robots will eliminate in the near future, but O'Donnell says many lower-paying, repetitive positions have already been outsourced to other countries starting in the early 2000s.

Currently, there's a shortage of people to replace the baby boomer generation that's retiring from manufacturing, O'Donnell says.

Reality check: A 2020 World Economic Forum report predicted robotics and automation would displace 85 million jobs globally in the next five years, according to Fast Company.