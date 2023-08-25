Share on email (opens in new window)

Merle Hay Mart was the answer to yesterday's " Where's Jason " contest. Axios DSM reader Bert Drost won our shirt. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

The Des Moines City Council has unanimously approved local businessman Rich Eychaner's request to maintain an extra driveway along a commercial area across from Merle Hay Mall.

Why it matters: City ordinances now restrict the number of driveway entrances to one per 300 feet to protect pedestrian safety.

The council's exception runs counter to the Plan and Zoning Commission's prior recommendation to deny Eychaner's request.

Catch up fast: Merle Hay Mart is a 61-year-old strip mall that includes restaurants and offices.

Midwest Radio, Eychaner's business, is making renovations that require it to meet current landscaping standards.

The renovations would cut one of the property's three current drives along Merle Hay Road.

Driving the news: Eliminating a drive would result in backed up traffic and problematic parking issues, Eychaner told the council this week.

In 2006 there were 25 driveways on multiple streets surrounding the property, which takes up much of a city block. He's now closed all but six of them, he said.

Zoom in: Eychaner tells Axios he's spent two years and hundreds of thousands of dollars to update the site and meet dozens of other city requirements.

He noted that the Merle Hay Neighborhood Association's board unanimously voted earlier this month in support of the three-driveway plan.

Plus, the city's sidewalk development plans include the area in front of his property to improve pedestrian safety, he added.

Of note: The council additionally approved a driveway exception to a different owner in the 4400 block of Southeast 14th Street this week.

The other side: Zoning commissioner Carol Maher told the council their "shameful" votes violate their own Vision Zero plan to make streets safer.