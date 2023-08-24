1 hour ago - Things to Do
Des Moines weekend plans: Aug. 25-27
Friday
👄 Try some new eats: The World Food & Music Festival returns to Western Gateway Park this weekend.
- Free admission and parking! Friday-Saturday, 11am-10pm; 11am-5pm Sunday.
🪕 Catch a concert: The Avett Brothers are at Wells Fargo Arena at 7pm.
- Tickets start at $49.
Saturday
🥾 Become a trailblazer: A mini training event and hike for recreational trail volunteers at Brown's Woods in WDM is at 9am.
- Free!
🙊 Get some laughs: Comedian Craig Ferguson's "Fancy Rascal Tour" is at Hoyt Sherman Place at 8pm.
- Tickets start at $40.
Sunday
🎶 Listen to the beat: Local band Haywire is at Haines Park in Altoona at 6pm.
- Free!
