Des Moines weekend plans: Aug. 25-27

Friday

👄 Try some new eats: The World Food & Music Festival returns to Western Gateway Park this weekend.

Free admission and parking! Friday-Saturday, 11am-10pm; 11am-5pm Sunday.

🪕 Catch a concert: The Avett Brothers are at Wells Fargo Arena at 7pm.

Tickets start at $49.

Saturday

🥾 Become a trailblazer: A mini training event and hike for recreational trail volunteers at Brown's Woods in WDM is at 9am.

Free!

🙊 Get some laughs: Comedian Craig Ferguson's "Fancy Rascal Tour" is at Hoyt Sherman Place at 8pm.

Tickets start at $40.

Sunday

🎶 Listen to the beat: Local band Haywire is at Haines Park in Altoona at 6pm.