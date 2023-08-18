Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad helps pay for a mausoleum makeover

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This mausoleum's look from the 1800s is being painted as a mural on a concrete slab that replaced its crumbling entrance. Drawing: Shawn Palek via Friends of Des Moines Parks. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Historic preservationists are painting a new face on the remains of a local mausoleum.

Why it matters: It replicates the roughly 150-year-old monument's historic look before its crumbling entrance was barricaded with a concrete slab.

Catch up fast: The Woodland Cemetery vault of Absalom Morris, an original board member of Equitable Life Insurance Company of Iowa, was built in the late 1870s.

The slab was added around 1946 to secure it from further disrepair.

What's happening: Metro historian John Zeller proposed replicating the mausoleum's original entrance with a mural painted on its concrete barricade.

NCMIC insurance and former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad paid for the $11,000 project, Mike Rowley, a Clive resident who helped organize the effort, tells Axios.

What's next: Project volunteers hold an official public unveiling of the mural during a 175th cemetery commemoration event on Sept. 16 from 10am to 3pm.

The mausoleum is in Block 14 of the cemetery.