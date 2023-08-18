2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Iowa State Fair Food 2023: Ube funnel cake
👋 Linh here. As a big ube fan, I was excited to try out the latest funnel cake twist to incorporate the purple Asian yam.
What it is: A funnel cake topped with powdered sugar and an ube drizzle at McGrath's Funnel Cakes ($12).
What I liked: The cake was warm and delicious. Crisp on the outside and soft on the inside.
What I didn't like: The ube tasted like regular purple frosting. Delicious, but nothing special.
🍠 Fair factor: I'm a big fan of the idea, but would've loved to have the cake itself incorporate some ube.
- Just get the regular, cheaper funnel cake instead ($9).
- 3/10.
