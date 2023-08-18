2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Iowa State Fair Food 2023: Ube funnel cake

Linh Ta
Ube funnel cake

Ube funnel cake ($12) at McGrath's Funnel Cakes. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

👋 Linh here. As a big ube fan, I was excited to try out the latest funnel cake twist to incorporate the purple Asian yam.

What it is: A funnel cake topped with powdered sugar and an ube drizzle at McGrath's Funnel Cakes ($12).

What I liked: The cake was warm and delicious. Crisp on the outside and soft on the inside.

What I didn't like: The ube tasted like regular purple frosting. Delicious, but nothing special.

🍠 Fair factor: I'm a big fan of the idea, but would've loved to have the cake itself incorporate some ube.

  • Just get the regular, cheaper funnel cake instead ($9).
  • 3/10.
