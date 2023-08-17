👋 Linh here. Ever since I was little, lobster has been one of my favorite foods— but I'll pass next time on the "Fields of Bacon Lobster Roll" at JR's SouthPork Ranch.

What it is: Lobster is topped with sweet corn aioli and bacon bits on a brioche bun ($29).

What I liked: The bun.

What could improve: The majority of the meat was shredded, rather than hearty chunks of knuckle and claw. The corn aioli didn't have much taste, while the bacon bits were too chewy.

I know they crack the lobster fresh though because I bit into a piece of shell.

🦞 Fair Factor: I love the creativity of serving an Iowa take on a traditional East Coast dish, but for the price I was expecting more. 2/5.