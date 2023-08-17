A hairy horse market complicates equestrian programs

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

There are still some spots available in coming weeks for guided trail rides at Jester Park Equestrian Center. Photo: Courtesy of Polk County Conservation

A booming horse market is contributing to a deficit in the ideal number of animals available at Jester Park Equestrian Center in Granger.

Why it matters: The outdoor recreation center also hosts equine-assisted therapy programs for people with special needs, including veterans and children.

What's happening: Inflation and a rise in horse sales and race purses is pressuring the industry, per trade industry magazine Blood-Horse.

Some horse shows have seen average sale prices jump more than 80% since 2018, Farm Progress reports.

That's making it harder for Jester Park to find reasonably priced animals that meet its program needs, Jessica Lown, a spokesperson for Polk County Conservation, tells Axios.

Zoom in: Summer drought caused a hay shortage and increased feeding costs.

🐴 State of naaay: Jester currently has 24 horses, down four from its ideal capacity.

No programming has been eliminated but the park could add more trail ride sessions if it had more animals, Lown said.

Johnston resident Diana Deibler tells Axios she discovered all of Jester's guided trail rides last year were booked months in advance. She snagged a spot for a student she tutors this year as soon as the schedule opened.

What's next: The search for the right Jester Park horses continues.