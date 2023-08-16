Ask Axios: Is anyone reviewing Iowa food pantry CEO salaries?
"There is still a lack of alignment between food pantries and the Food Bank of Iowa (FBOI).
- What are the salaries of people making all those decisions impacting hungry people? Has the state auditor looked to see if those salaries align with other nonprofits?" — Lorna Miller, Grimes
State of play: FBOI CEO Michelle Book's compensation increased about $30,000, or roughly 15%, in the fiscal year that ended in June 2022, according to the charity's most recently filed tax documents published by ProPublica in May.
- It was nearly $235,500, up from $205,554 in the 2021 fiscal year.
Meanwhile, Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) CEO Matt Unger's increased almost $19K — up 17% from just over $108K to $127K.
What they're saying: The bulk of Book's compensation increase was a one-time bonus of nearly $25,700 for extraordinary response during the pandemic, Ken Clary, FBOI board chairperson, tells Axios.
- Unger took a pay cut in the fiscal year that ended in June 2021 as part of DMARC's effort to navigate pandemic challenges. His most recently published salary reflects a merit-based raise, former DMARC president Denise Bubeck tells Axios.
Of note: The state auditor's office does not have general authority over nonprofits, Auditor Rob Sand tells Axios.
- Charity Navigator, an assessment organization, gives both nearly perfect scores based on factors including accountability and finance.
