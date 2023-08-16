Ask Axios: Is anyone reviewing Iowa food pantry CEO salaries?

Share on email (opens in new window)

Food Bank of Iowa CEO Michelle Book gave thanks to its partners last year. Screenshot: The food bank via YouTube

"There is still a lack of alignment between food pantries and the Food Bank of Iowa (FBOI).

What are the salaries of people making all those decisions impacting hungry people? Has the state auditor looked to see if those salaries align with other nonprofits?" — Lorna Miller, Grimes

State of play: FBOI CEO Michelle Book's compensation increased about $30,000, or roughly 15%, in the fiscal year that ended in June 2022, according to the charity's most recently filed tax documents published by ProPublica in May.

It was nearly $235,500, up from $205,554 in the 2021 fiscal year.

Meanwhile, Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) CEO Matt Unger's increased almost $19K — up 17% from just over $108K to $127K.

Des Moines Area Religious Council CEO Matt Unger highlights the record needs the group's pantries have seen in recent months. Screenshot: DMARC via YouTube

What they're saying: The bulk of Book's compensation increase was a one-time bonus of nearly $25,700 for extraordinary response during the pandemic, Ken Clary, FBOI board chairperson, tells Axios.

Unger took a pay cut in the fiscal year that ended in June 2021 as part of DMARC's effort to navigate pandemic challenges. His most recently published salary reflects a merit-based raise, former DMARC president Denise Bubeck tells Axios.

Of note: The state auditor's office does not have general authority over nonprofits, Auditor Rob Sand tells Axios.