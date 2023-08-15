37 mins ago - News

Des Moines' pain at the pump up 14% from last year

Jason Clayworth

A gallon of regular gas cost $3.78 on average across the metro as of Aug. 1 — up more than 14% from a year ago, per GasBuddy.

The big picture: Nationally gas prices are up a bit from winter months. That's expected, based on historical patterns.

  • Recent rises were driven by excessive heat in Gulf states like Texas and Louisiana, home to many U.S. oil refineries, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

What's next: All eyes are now on hurricane season, as severe storms can further disrupt refineries — thus reducing supply and raising prices.

