Des Moines' pain at the pump up 14% from last year

A gallon of regular gas cost $3.78 on average across the metro as of Aug. 1 — up more than 14% from a year ago, per GasBuddy.

That's right around the nationwide average of $3.76 but still lower than last year's highs of nearly $5, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

The big picture: Nationally gas prices are up a bit from winter months. That's expected, based on historical patterns.

Recent rises were driven by excessive heat in Gulf states like Texas and Louisiana, home to many U.S. oil refineries, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

What's next: All eyes are now on hurricane season, as severe storms can further disrupt refineries — thus reducing supply and raising prices.