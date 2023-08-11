Supervisors OK $7.5M Iowa Events Center ballroom project

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Iowa Hall of Pride lettering will be removed from the Iowa Events Center's exterior in coming months. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Iowa Hall of Pride's former museum space within the Iowa Events Center will be converted into a "junior ballroom" under a $7.5 million project recently approved by the Polk County Supervisors.

Why it matters: It'll provide smaller venue space that's more practical for events like wedding receptions.

That will increase the marketability of the county-owned facility, Chris Connolly, general manager of the events center, tells Axios.

Catch up fast: The former state sports history museum was a 26,000-square-foot space operated by the Iowa High School Athletic Association since 2005 that closed last year due to declining attendance.

The new junior ballroom will have a capacity of around 500 people. Drawing: Courtesy of OPN Architects via Polk County

State of play: The events center's Community Choice ballroom, the largest in the state at nearly 29,000 square feet, is too big for many events, Connolly says.

After conversion, the junior ballroom will have movable room dividers to allow up to three events at a time.

What's next: Construction begins in the coming months with an anticipated spring completion.

Of note: The hall of pride was the answer to yesterday's "Where's Jason" contest.