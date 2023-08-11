59 mins ago - News

Supervisors OK $7.5M Iowa Events Center ballroom project

Jason Clayworth

The Iowa Hall of Pride lettering will be removed from the Iowa Events Center's exterior in coming months. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Iowa Hall of Pride's former museum space within the Iowa Events Center will be converted into a "junior ballroom" under a $7.5 million project recently approved by the Polk County Supervisors.

Why it matters: It'll provide smaller venue space that's more practical for events like wedding receptions.

  • That will increase the marketability of the county-owned facility, Chris Connolly, general manager of the events center, tells Axios.

Catch up fast: The former state sports history museum was a 26,000-square-foot space operated by the Iowa High School Athletic Association since 2005 that closed last year due to declining attendance.

The new junior ballroom will have a capacity of around 500 people. Drawing: Courtesy of OPN Architects via Polk County

State of play: The events center's Community Choice ballroom, the largest in the state at nearly 29,000 square feet, is too big for many events, Connolly says.

  • After conversion, the junior ballroom will have movable room dividers to allow up to three events at a time.

What's next: Construction begins in the coming months with an anticipated spring completion.

Of note: The hall of pride was the answer to yesterday's "Where's Jason" contest.

