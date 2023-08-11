Supervisors OK $7.5M Iowa Events Center ballroom project
Iowa Hall of Pride's former museum space within the Iowa Events Center will be converted into a "junior ballroom" under a $7.5 million project recently approved by the Polk County Supervisors.
Why it matters: It'll provide smaller venue space that's more practical for events like wedding receptions.
- That will increase the marketability of the county-owned facility, Chris Connolly, general manager of the events center, tells Axios.
Catch up fast: The former state sports history museum was a 26,000-square-foot space operated by the Iowa High School Athletic Association since 2005 that closed last year due to declining attendance.
State of play: The events center's Community Choice ballroom, the largest in the state at nearly 29,000 square feet, is too big for many events, Connolly says.
- After conversion, the junior ballroom will have movable room dividers to allow up to three events at a time.
What's next: Construction begins in the coming months with an anticipated spring completion.
