Iowa should pay prison program's rent, county says

Gov. Kim Reynolds' administration will be asked to pay rent to Polk County because of a reorganization last month that dismantled local oversight of an Iowa prison program, Supervisors' Chairperson Tom Hockensmith tells Axios.

Why it matters: It's uncertain how it will affect Community Based Corrections (CBC) services.

The program supervises more than 41,000 convicted offenders on parole or probation in community settings as an alternative to incarceration.

Catch up fast: Local volunteer boards made up largely of county supervisors and residents with law enforcement backgrounds had helped manage the CBC program in each of the eight state districts for decades.

They were considered independent agencies with their own directors and hundreds of staff members — until last month, when Iowa compressed 37 executive-level cabinet agencies down to 16.

Zoom in: CBCs now directly answer to the Iowa Department of Corrections (DOC) rather than the local boards.

Local boards are still considered to be advisory but Hockensmith tells us they've had little or no input in months.

Driving the news: Supervisors directed county government staff last month to assess how much room CBC programs use at county facilities, including Polk's jail and justice center.

A request to the state for lease payments will follow the assessment, Hockensmith says.

What they're saying: Other state agencies that use Polk County facilities already pay rent.

A CBC lease is fairer to local taxpayers since Polk County no longer has oversight of the program, Hockensmith says.

The other side: DOC director Beth Skinner told lawmakers in February that the reorganization would save millions of dollars, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports.