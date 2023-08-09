1 hour ago - News
Ask Axios: Why can't RAGBRAI be held in cooler months?
"Does RAGBRAI have to be held during the hottest time of the year in Iowa? — Eric Doll, WDM
Zoom in: Fall or spring would offer seasonal change and interest to the ride while eliminating some of the pitfalls of summer, Doll writes in to Axios.
- Summer is peak construction season and the plastic water bottle usage "is obscene," he says.
State of play: Holding the ride when public schools are still in session would make the event almost impossible to plan, Anne Lawrie, director of RAGBRAI's cycling division, tells Axios.
- The event leans heavily on educational facilities, students and staff in hosting or providing rider services.
- And increased activity around school drop off sites would be difficult to safely manage during class times, she adds.
The bottom line: You're gonna keep sweatin', Eric.
Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.