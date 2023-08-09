1 hour ago - News

Ask Axios: Why can't RAGBRAI be held in cooler months?

Jason Clayworth

Eric Doll and his son Gavin, 10, participated in this year's RAGBRAI. Photo: Courtesy of Eric

"Does RAGBRAI have to be held during the hottest time of the year in Iowa? — Eric Doll, WDM

Zoom in: Fall or spring would offer seasonal change and interest to the ride while eliminating some of the pitfalls of summer, Doll writes in to Axios.

  • Summer is peak construction season and the plastic water bottle usage "is obscene," he says.

State of play: Holding the ride when public schools are still in session would make the event almost impossible to plan, Anne Lawrie, director of RAGBRAI's cycling division, tells Axios.

  • The event leans heavily on educational facilities, students and staff in hosting or providing rider services.
  • And increased activity around school drop off sites would be difficult to safely manage during class times, she adds.

The bottom line: You're gonna keep sweatin', Eric.

Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more