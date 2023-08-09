Share on email (opens in new window)

Eric Doll and his son Gavin, 10, participated in this year's RAGBRAI. Photo: Courtesy of Eric

"Does RAGBRAI have to be held during the hottest time of the year in Iowa? — Eric Doll, WDM

Zoom in: Fall or spring would offer seasonal change and interest to the ride while eliminating some of the pitfalls of summer, Doll writes in to Axios.

Summer is peak construction season and the plastic water bottle usage "is obscene," he says.

State of play: Holding the ride when public schools are still in session would make the event almost impossible to plan, Anne Lawrie, director of RAGBRAI's cycling division, tells Axios.

The event leans heavily on educational facilities, students and staff in hosting or providing rider services.

And increased activity around school drop off sites would be difficult to safely manage during class times, she adds.

The bottom line: You're gonna keep sweatin', Eric.

Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.