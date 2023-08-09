Mom thanks city for road fixes after daughter's death Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Anna Campos told City Council members that seeing preparations for crosswalk improvements near the site of her daughter's accident prompted her to publicly thank them. Screenshot: City of Des Moines video
"I came forward to you guys as a mother in pain . . . I'm telling you guys that you have done your job helping us." — Anna Campos to the DSM City Council Monday night. Catch up fast: Campos publicly advocated for traffic pedestrian safety improvements around DSM schools shortly after the hit-and-run death of her 14-year-old daughter, Ema Cardenas, outside East High School last year. Since then, DSM redefined "school district" to expand slower speed zones and launched a series of ongoing pedestrian and street safety upgrades. A pedestrian crosswalk upgrade was installed yesterday near East University Avenue and East 17th Street in Des Moines. Photo: Courtesy of the city of DSM
