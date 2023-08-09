1 hour ago - News

Mom thanks city for road fixes after daughter's death

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Anna Campos.

Anna Campos told City Council members that seeing preparations for crosswalk improvements near the site of her daughter's accident prompted her to publicly thank them. Screenshot: City of Des Moines video

"I came forward to you guys as a mother in pain . . . I'm telling you guys that you have done your job helping us."
Anna Campos to the DSM City Council Monday night.

Catch up fast: Campos publicly advocated for traffic pedestrian safety improvements around DSM schools shortly after the hit-and-run death of her 14-year-old daughter, Ema Cardenas, outside East High School last year.

  • Since then, DSM redefined "school district" to expand slower speed zones and launched a series of ongoing pedestrian and street safety upgrades.
A photo of crosswalk improvements in Des Moines.
A pedestrian crosswalk upgrade was installed yesterday near East University Avenue and East 17th Street in Des Moines. Photo: Courtesy of the city of DSM
