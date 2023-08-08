1 hour ago - Business
WHO-13 tells viewers to leave DirecTV or demand a rebate
WHO-13 is urging local DirecTV viewers to switch providers or demand a rebate.
What's happening: Nexstar Media Group, which owns the local NBC affiliate, was pulled from DirecTV last month due to an ongoing contract dispute between the media giants.
- That affects more than 10 million subscribers in nearly 160 of Nexstar's stations.
💬 Our thought bubble: Invest in a set of bunny ears and just tune out these irritating and all-too-frequent squabbles.
