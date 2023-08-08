WHO-13 tells viewers to leave DirecTV or demand a rebate

Share on email (opens in new window)

WHO-13 is urging local DirecTV viewers to switch providers or demand a rebate.

What's happening: Nexstar Media Group, which owns the local NBC affiliate, was pulled from DirecTV last month due to an ongoing contract dispute between the media giants.

That affects more than 10 million subscribers in nearly 160 of Nexstar's stations.

💬 Our thought bubble: Invest in a set of bunny ears and just tune out these irritating and all-too-frequent squabbles.

Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.