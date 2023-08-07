Iowa's Wallace Building faces demolition
The Henry A. Wallace Building would be vacated of state offices and potentially demolished under a plan that goes before the Executive Council of Iowa this morning.
Why it matters: The 45-year-old building and its reflective exterior that mirrors the Iowa Capitol is iconic.
Yes, but: It's had structural and mechanical problems for decades.
- A makeover or reconstruction would cost more than $60 million, according to the Iowa Department of Administrative Services (DAS).
Details: State officials would purchase the former McLeodUSA office building at 6200 Park Ave. in DSM for up to $21.3 million using federal pandemic allocations.
- That building is move-in ready for nearly 900 state employees, many of whom now work from the Wallace Building.
The intrigue: The legislature would decide the future of the building
- Demolition costs could be recouped through the potential sale of the land, DAS estimates.
Of note: Members of the Executive Council include Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa's four other top-elected state officials.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.