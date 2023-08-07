2 hours ago - News

Iowa's Wallace Building faces demolition

Jason Clayworth
A photo of the Wallace Building in Des Moines

Full renovation of the Henry A. Wallace Building would cost an estimated $73 million. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

The Henry A. Wallace Building would be vacated of state offices and potentially demolished under a plan that goes before the Executive Council of Iowa this morning.

Why it matters: The 45-year-old building and its reflective exterior that mirrors the Iowa Capitol is iconic.

Yes, but: It's had structural and mechanical problems for decades.

  • A makeover or reconstruction would cost more than $60 million, according to the Iowa Department of Administrative Services (DAS).

Details: State officials would purchase the former McLeodUSA office building at 6200 Park Ave. in DSM for up to $21.3 million using federal pandemic allocations.

  • That building is move-in ready for nearly 900 state employees, many of whom now work from the Wallace Building.

The intrigue: The legislature would decide the future of the building

  • Demolition costs could be recouped through the potential sale of the land, DAS estimates.

Of note: Members of the Executive Council include Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa's four other top-elected state officials.

A photo of an office building at 6200 Park Avenue in Des Moines.
The former McLeodUSA office building at 6200 Park Ave.. in DSM. Photo: Courtesy of the Polk County Assessor
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more