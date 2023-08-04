Share on email (opens in new window)

Wetlands like this in the Chichaqua Bottoms Greenbelt reduce flood risks. Photo: Courtesy of Polk County Conservation

An undeveloped area along Fourmile Creek in Ankeny will become Polk County's first stormwater wetland project that's initiated by a private developer and land donor, John Swanson, Polk's water resources supervisor, tells Axios.

Why it matters: The $1.4 million project will slow the flow of millions of gallons of water that drains from hundreds of acres.

It'll help protect Des Moines and other downstream areas from floods and erosion that have caused millions of dollars in damage in the past decade.

State of play: The 15-acre property is near the corner of Southeast Creekview Drive and East First Street, adjacent to the creek.

It was owned by metro businessman Rich Eychaner, who initiated the idea for the project that Polk County is now developing.

Ankeny will own and care for the wetland after the work is completed.

Zoom in: Dirt excavated during the wetland area's construction will be transferred to another nearby property owned by Eychaner in coming months.

That'll save the county transportation costs in disposing of the dirt while also raising the heights of Eychaner's adjacent properties, making them more developable and less susceptible to floods, Swanson says.

The donated land is worth around $150K and the truck disposal savings is valued at around $200K.

Screenshot: Google Maps