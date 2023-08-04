Live
A new, first-of-its-kind wetland in Ankeny
An undeveloped area along Fourmile Creek in Ankeny will become Polk County's first stormwater wetland project that's initiated by a private developer and land donor, John Swanson, Polk's water resources supervisor, tells Axios.
Why it matters: The $1.4 million project will slow the flow of millions of gallons of water that drains from hundreds of acres.
- It'll help protect Des Moines and other downstream areas from floods and erosion that have caused millions of dollars in damage in the past decade.
State of play: The 15-acre property is near the corner of Southeast Creekview Drive and East First Street, adjacent to the creek.
- It was owned by metro businessman Rich Eychaner, who initiated the idea for the project that Polk County is now developing.
- Ankeny will own and care for the wetland after the work is completed.
Zoom in: Dirt excavated during the wetland area's construction will be transferred to another nearby property owned by Eychaner in coming months.
- That'll save the county transportation costs in disposing of the dirt while also raising the heights of Eychaner's adjacent properties, making them more developable and less susceptible to floods, Swanson says.
- The donated land is worth around $150K and the truck disposal savings is valued at around $200K.
