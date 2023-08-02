Share on email (opens in new window)

The front of Whittier Elementary School. Photo: Courtesy of Kelli Lydons

An abandoned school building near Union Park is getting a facelift.

Driving the news: Neighbors of the former Whittier Elementary School are converting the nearly 150-year-old building into a community space.

It will include a cafe, offices and shared commercial kitchen, Kelli Lydons, head of the project, tells Axios.

How it works: Lydons and a group of neighbors formed a nonprofit in 2022 called the "Greenleaf Center" to start converting the school at 1350 East Washington Ave.

The idea is inspired by the Mickle Center in Sherman Hill.

Flashback: In the 1970s, the school site housed the Boys & Girls Club and later converted to an artist co-op in 2012.

It was supposed to be converted into an apartment building in 2018, but was left gutted instead.

State of play: Local philanthropist Walter Lauridsen purchased the historic building in 2021 to make sure it wouldn't get torn down.

Lydons approached him with the idea of rehabilitating the building. He agreed to a partnership and provided a $500K construction loan to start the process, she says.

Details: Ideas include a workshop space, podcasting studio and community fridge.

What's next: Lydons plans on construction starting in the fall.

The nonprofit is fundraising an additional $500K for the project.