60 mins ago - Development

Historic Whittier school building will house cafe, community fridge

Linh Ta
Whittier Elementary School

The front of Whittier Elementary School. Photo: Courtesy of Kelli Lydons

An abandoned school building near Union Park is getting a facelift.

Driving the news: Neighbors of the former Whittier Elementary School are converting the nearly 150-year-old building into a community space.

  • It will include a cafe, offices and shared commercial kitchen, Kelli Lydons, head of the project, tells Axios.

How it works: Lydons and a group of neighbors formed a nonprofit in 2022 called the "Greenleaf Center" to start converting the school at 1350 East Washington Ave.

Flashback: In the 1970s, the school site housed the Boys & Girls Club and later converted to an artist co-op in 2012.

  • It was supposed to be converted into an apartment building in 2018, but was left gutted instead.

State of play: Local philanthropist Walter Lauridsen purchased the historic building in 2021 to make sure it wouldn't get torn down.

  • Lydons approached him with the idea of rehabilitating the building. He agreed to a partnership and provided a $500K construction loan to start the process, she says.

Details: Ideas include a workshop space, podcasting studio and community fridge.

What's next: Lydons plans on construction starting in the fall.

  • The nonprofit is fundraising an additional $500K for the project.
A rendering of the inside of the cafe
A rendering of a cafe inside the Greenleaf Center. Rendering: Courtesy of Sequel Architecture
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more