Historic Whittier school building will house cafe, community fridge
An abandoned school building near Union Park is getting a facelift.
Driving the news: Neighbors of the former Whittier Elementary School are converting the nearly 150-year-old building into a community space.
- It will include a cafe, offices and shared commercial kitchen, Kelli Lydons, head of the project, tells Axios.
How it works: Lydons and a group of neighbors formed a nonprofit in 2022 called the "Greenleaf Center" to start converting the school at 1350 East Washington Ave.
- The idea is inspired by the Mickle Center in Sherman Hill.
Flashback: In the 1970s, the school site housed the Boys & Girls Club and later converted to an artist co-op in 2012.
- It was supposed to be converted into an apartment building in 2018, but was left gutted instead.
State of play: Local philanthropist Walter Lauridsen purchased the historic building in 2021 to make sure it wouldn't get torn down.
- Lydons approached him with the idea of rehabilitating the building. He agreed to a partnership and provided a $500K construction loan to start the process, she says.
Details: Ideas include a workshop space, podcasting studio and community fridge.
What's next: Lydons plans on construction starting in the fall.
- The nonprofit is fundraising an additional $500K for the project.
