Iowa State Fair paying over $1K for the top cinnamon roll

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Big cash prizes are returning to the cinnamon roll competition at next week's Iowa State Fair.

Details: First place gets $1,000, one of the largest awards in this year's competitions at the Elwell Family Food Center.

Winners are judged on taste, appearance and creativity.

Catch up fast: This is a new cinnamon roll contest, similar to some that were corporately sponsored about a decade ago.

The fair's traditional "yeast roll" entries are still in play this year.

What's happening: Jamie Buelt, owner of the local "en Q Strategies" marketing agency, put up $2K of her own cash to incentivize competition.

She's doing it "in support of Chuck Offenburger and his travels across Iowa looking for the perfect cinnamon roll."

State of play: Offenburger is a former Des Moines Register columnist who was the state's "self-appointed czar of cinnamon rolls" in the '80s.

He's among five judges at this year's contest, which includes two former state fair food contest winners, a retired culinary scientist and Alex Carter, owner of Black Cat Ice Cream.

Of note: Buelt is ineligible to compete in the cinnamon rolls contest.