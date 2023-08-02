Iowa State Fair paying over $1K for the top cinnamon roll
Big cash prizes are returning to the cinnamon roll competition at next week's Iowa State Fair.
Details: First place gets $1,000, one of the largest awards in this year's competitions at the Elwell Family Food Center.
- Winners are judged on taste, appearance and creativity.
Catch up fast: This is a new cinnamon roll contest, similar to some that were corporately sponsored about a decade ago.
- The fair's traditional "yeast roll" entries are still in play this year.
What's happening: Jamie Buelt, owner of the local "en Q Strategies" marketing agency, put up $2K of her own cash to incentivize competition.
- She's doing it "in support of Chuck Offenburger and his travels across Iowa looking for the perfect cinnamon roll."
State of play: Offenburger is a former Des Moines Register columnist who was the state's "self-appointed czar of cinnamon rolls" in the '80s.
- He's among five judges at this year's contest, which includes two former state fair food contest winners, a retired culinary scientist and Alex Carter, owner of Black Cat Ice Cream.
Of note: Buelt is ineligible to compete in the cinnamon rolls contest.
- And, sorry: Entry deadlines for most food contests, including this one, were last month.
