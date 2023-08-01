1 hour ago - State Fair
Ask Axios: What happens to the Iowa State Fair butter cow?
Q: "What do they do with all the butter from the sculptures after that fair? Surely it's disposed of, but wow, that's a lot of butter ... to just toss in a dumpster?" — Kristin Adkins, Brooklyn
A: Most of the butter actually isn't thrown out. Instead, it's reused by sculptor Sarah Pratt for up to 10 years, according to the Iowa State Fair.
Yes, but: If you're wondering how it smells after all those years, it's not great.
- The smell of the aged butter is a spectrum between parmesan and blue cheese.
- "Think of your favorite aged cheese," Pratt told the Washington Post. "I try to reframe people’s minds, so they don't just think, "rancid butter."
