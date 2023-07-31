Iowa's maternal death rate rises as birthing units close

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios

Maternal mortality rates in Iowa increased between 1999 and 2019, according to a JAMA study providing the first state-level breakdowns by ethnic group.

By the numbers: The overall number of deaths per 100,000 live births in Iowa increased from 10 to nearly 22 during the 20-year study period.

Details: Maternal mortality is defined as a death that takes place during birth or up to a year later.

The study looked at pregnant individuals ages 10 to 54.

Common causes of maternal death include mental health-related conditions and cardiac ailments.

Zoom in: The rate among Iowa's American Indian and Alaska Native populations rose from 26.5 to 139; from about 5.1 to 8.9 among Asian people, and 8.3 to 17.6 among white people, researchers found.

The rates among Black people decreased slightly from 26 to about 24.3, but it had spiked to as high as 63.2 during some years of the study.

State of play: Labor and delivery units have shuttered in multiple rural counties across the state in recent years.

Expectant mothers in those areas are less likely to access prenatal care, according to a study by the University of Iowa.

The big picture: Maternal mortality rates across the U.S. more than doubled between 1999 and 2019, with states in the Midwest, Great Plains and South accounting for significant increases.

Overall, there were an estimated 1,210 total U.S. maternal deaths in 2019, up dramatically from 505 in 1999.

Driving the news: American Indian and Alaska Native populations had the biggest increases, particularly in states in the middle of the country where such inequities "had not been previously highlighted," researchers wrote.

"Often, states in the South are called out as having the worst maternal mortality rates in the nation, whereas California and Massachusetts have the best," said Allison Bryant, co-first study author. "But that doesn't tell the whole story."

Go deeper: Maternal deaths widespread beyond the South