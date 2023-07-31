Iowa's first Dave & Buster's opens Monday

Share on email (opens in new window)

Outside the new D&B's new Iowa digs. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

🕹 Jason here. I played Pac-Man for the first time in roughly 25 years at the Dave & Buster's arcade during a preview event last week.

Now I'm searching for a vintage Atari system on eBay.

Driving the news: D&B's new location just south of Jordan Creek Town Center opens Monday with grand opening celebrations on Friday.

It has more than 100 games, including some throwbacks that make guys like me happy.

And there's lots of newer ones, including some with virtual reality.

It also has a sports lounge with a 40-foot television they call the "WOW Wall," restaurant and bar.

Between the lines: This is D&B's first Iowa location, which was delayed a few years thanks to the pandemic.

⏰ Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11 am to midnight; Friday-Saturday, 11am-1 am.

190 S. Jordan Creek Parkway, WDM.

Work it: These virtual reality face coverings are runway worthy. Meanwhile, I got this bell with points I won using a $20 game card. Score. Photos: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.