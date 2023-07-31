1 hour ago - Things to Do

Iowa's first Dave & Buster's opens Monday

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a Dave & Buster's building in West Des Moines.

Outside the new D&B's new Iowa digs. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

🕹 Jason here. I played Pac-Man for the first time in roughly 25 years at the Dave & Buster's arcade during a preview event last week.

  • Now I'm searching for a vintage Atari system on eBay.

Driving the news: D&B's new location just south of Jordan Creek Town Center opens Monday with grand opening celebrations on Friday.

  • It has more than 100 games, including some throwbacks that make guys like me happy.
  • And there's lots of newer ones, including some with virtual reality.
  • It also has a sports lounge with a 40-foot television they call the "WOW Wall," restaurant and bar.

Between the lines: This is D&B's first Iowa location, which was delayed a few years thanks to the pandemic.

⏰ Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11 am to midnight; Friday-Saturday, 11am-1 am.

  • 190 S. Jordan Creek Parkway, WDM.
A photo of Jason at Dave & Buster's.
Work it: These virtual reality face coverings are runway worthy. Meanwhile, I got this bell with points I won using a $20 game card. Score. Photos: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

avatar

Des Moinespostcard

