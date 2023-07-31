1 hour ago - Things to Do
Iowa's first Dave & Buster's opens Monday
🕹 Jason here. I played Pac-Man for the first time in roughly 25 years at the Dave & Buster's arcade during a preview event last week.
- Now I'm searching for a vintage Atari system on eBay.
Driving the news: D&B's new location just south of Jordan Creek Town Center opens Monday with grand opening celebrations on Friday.
- It has more than 100 games, including some throwbacks that make guys like me happy.
- And there's lots of newer ones, including some with virtual reality.
- It also has a sports lounge with a 40-foot television they call the "WOW Wall," restaurant and bar.
Between the lines: This is D&B's first Iowa location, which was delayed a few years thanks to the pandemic.
⏰ Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11 am to midnight; Friday-Saturday, 11am-1 am.
- 190 S. Jordan Creek Parkway, WDM.
Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
