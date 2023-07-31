A new "ideas" festival is coming to Des Moines
A new festival focused on big ideas and letting conversations flow takes place on Aug. 6 at the former Des Moines Social Club downtown.
Driving the news: Hosted by The Lyceum Movement, "Tallgrass" is a day-long event where speakers and audience members chat about a range of cultural topics, including the "philosophy of food" and the Iowa caucuses.
State of play: Speakers include WHO-13 political director Dave Price, Iowa State political scientist Susan Laehn and Nadia Ahissou of Nadia's French Bakery.
- There will also be a live podcast recording of "The Wisdom of Crowds" with co-hosts Shadi Hamid of "The Atlantic" and The Aspen Institute's Samuel Kimbriel.
The big picture: The festival aims to bring people together for conversations and relationships as people feel more political polarization and isolation from each other, event organizer Nathan Beacom tells Axios.
- Tickets: $35.
