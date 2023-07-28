2 hours ago - Things to Do

Mural mystery in Des Moines

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a mural.

The mural at Audio Labs, 2212 Ingersoll Ave., in DSM will be completed in coming days. Photo: Courtesy of Audio Labs

Audio Labs on Ingersoll Avenue celebrated its 50th anniversary this week with the start of a new mural on the west side of its building.

State of play: Owner Jim Nelson describes the mural as a "creative-type woman" with electrifying energy.

The intrigue: He's not saying who the art depicts.

  • It's something personal among the artists at Asphate and the Scarce Elementz Crew, he tells Axios.
