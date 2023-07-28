Mural mystery in Des Moines

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The mural at Audio Labs, 2212 Ingersoll Ave., in DSM will be completed in coming days. Photo: Courtesy of Audio Labs

Audio Labs on Ingersoll Avenue celebrated its 50th anniversary this week with the start of a new mural on the west side of its building.

State of play: Owner Jim Nelson describes the mural as a "creative-type woman" with electrifying energy.

The intrigue: He's not saying who the art depicts.