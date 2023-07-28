2 hours ago - Things to Do
Mural mystery in Des Moines
Audio Labs on Ingersoll Avenue celebrated its 50th anniversary this week with the start of a new mural on the west side of its building.
State of play: Owner Jim Nelson describes the mural as a "creative-type woman" with electrifying energy.
The intrigue: He's not saying who the art depicts.
- It's something personal among the artists at Asphate and the Scarce Elementz Crew, he tells Axios.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.