29 mins ago - Business

Singlespeed Brewing opens with a mean beet sandwich

Jason Clayworth

"Tip the Cow," a cocoa espresso milk stout beer that Jason enjoyed so much he bought a six pack ($11) to take home. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Singlespeed Brewing opened its downtown location earlier this month — and it's close to Wednesday's RAGBRAI route, for those seeking a convenient watering hole.

Catch up fast: The brewery, which promotes environmental sustainability, was conceptualized by founder Dave Morgan while on a group bike night.

  • Singlespeed first opened in Cedar Falls more than a decade ago and later repurposed the Wonder Bread building in Waterloo that had been targeted for demolition for its second location.

Driving the news: The DSM location is at a former tire shop recently redeveloped as part of a $4 million project.

  • It has two patios, including covered picnic tables and an area with fire pits.

On the menu: More than a dozen local beers, including many of its own brews.

  • Twists on traditional bar staples include chicken wings with a house-made Asian citrus sauce and a tenderloin with red pepper jelly.
  • Shared plates include the basil-walnut "pesto watermelon bites" and "Chips+," which includes chili-dusted tortilla chips with house-made salsa and beer cheese queso.
A photo of a beet sandwich.
Don't let beets scare you off. The vegetarian Rueben ($14) is worthy of your time. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

On Jason's plate: A vegetarian Rueben with pastrami-flavored cured beets.

💬 Thought bubble: As a carnivore, I tend to compare veggie dishes with their meaty counterparts. The plant versions generally lose — but not this time.

  • This sandwich has a peppery bite that compliments the beets and sauerkraut, while thousand island dressing, goat cheese and Swiss cheese add rich and irresistible flavor.

If you go: Singlespeed's new location is open Tuesday-Thursday, 4pm-10pm; Friday, 11am-11pm; Saturday, 10am-11pm; and Sunday 10am-8pm.

  • 303 Scott Ave.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more