Singlespeed Brewing opens with a mean beet sandwich
Singlespeed Brewing opened its downtown location earlier this month — and it's close to Wednesday's RAGBRAI route, for those seeking a convenient watering hole.
Catch up fast: The brewery, which promotes environmental sustainability, was conceptualized by founder Dave Morgan while on a group bike night.
- Singlespeed first opened in Cedar Falls more than a decade ago and later repurposed the Wonder Bread building in Waterloo that had been targeted for demolition for its second location.
Driving the news: The DSM location is at a former tire shop recently redeveloped as part of a $4 million project.
- It has two patios, including covered picnic tables and an area with fire pits.
On the menu: More than a dozen local beers, including many of its own brews.
- Twists on traditional bar staples include chicken wings with a house-made Asian citrus sauce and a tenderloin with red pepper jelly.
- Shared plates include the basil-walnut "pesto watermelon bites" and "Chips+," which includes chili-dusted tortilla chips with house-made salsa and beer cheese queso.
On Jason's plate: A vegetarian Rueben with pastrami-flavored cured beets.
💬 Thought bubble: As a carnivore, I tend to compare veggie dishes with their meaty counterparts. The plant versions generally lose — but not this time.
- This sandwich has a peppery bite that compliments the beets and sauerkraut, while thousand island dressing, goat cheese and Swiss cheese add rich and irresistible flavor.
If you go: Singlespeed's new location is open Tuesday-Thursday, 4pm-10pm; Friday, 11am-11pm; Saturday, 10am-11pm; and Sunday 10am-8pm.
- 303 Scott Ave.
