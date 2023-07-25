Share on email (opens in new window)

" Tip the Cow ," a cocoa espresso milk stout beer that Jason enjoyed so much he bought a six pack ($11) to take home. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Singlespeed Brewing opened its downtown location earlier this month — and it's close to Wednesday's RAGBRAI route, for those seeking a convenient watering hole.

Catch up fast: The brewery, which promotes environmental sustainability, was conceptualized by founder Dave Morgan while on a group bike night.

Singlespeed first opened in Cedar Falls more than a decade ago and later repurposed the Wonder Bread building in Waterloo that had been targeted for demolition for its second location.

Driving the news: The DSM location is at a former tire shop recently redeveloped as part of a $4 million project.

It has two patios, including covered picnic tables and an area with fire pits.

On the menu: More than a dozen local beers, including many of its own brews.

Twists on traditional bar staples include chicken wings with a house-made Asian citrus sauce and a tenderloin with red pepper jelly.

Shared plates include the basil-walnut "pesto watermelon bites" and "Chips+," which includes chili-dusted tortilla chips with house-made salsa and beer cheese queso.

Don't let beets scare you off. The vegetarian Rueben ($14) is worthy of your time. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

On Jason's plate: A vegetarian Rueben with pastrami-flavored cured beets.

💬 Thought bubble: As a carnivore, I tend to compare veggie dishes with their meaty counterparts. The plant versions generally lose — but not this time.

This sandwich has a peppery bite that compliments the beets and sauerkraut, while thousand island dressing, goat cheese and Swiss cheese add rich and irresistible flavor.

If you go: Singlespeed's new location is open Tuesday-Thursday, 4pm-10pm; Friday, 11am-11pm; Saturday, 10am-11pm; and Sunday 10am-8pm.