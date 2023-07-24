⏰ Morning Routine: How Connie Wimer starts her day

Share on email (opens in new window)

Connie Wimer in her office at the Depot in downtown Des Moines. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

When Connie Wimer decided to start her own business in 1976, she stood alone as one of the few female entrepreneurs not only in Iowa, but in the country.

"I was so frequently the only woman in the room," Wimer tells Axios.

Driving the news: Now, with more than 45 years of leadership experience under her belt, Wimer continues to run Business Publications Corp., one of the few Iowa-based independent media companies in an industry riddled with economic struggles.

State of play: Through her own experience of taking risks, Wimer has a piece of advice for other women: Be fearless.

Even if it's scary, each time you take a chance on something and it works out, that builds confidence inside.

"I've made so many mistakes and I've had lots of failures," Wimer tells Axios. "Experience helps. But if you've never taken any risks, it doesn't build."

Here's how she starts her day:

⏰ Wake up: Earlier in her career, Wimer would wake up at 4:30am every day, but now, it could be anytime between 6-8am.

🍳 Breakfast: Coffee from Cafe Bustelo with a little bit of cinnamon and dried orange slices.

Wimer owns a second home in Mexico and loves coffee from there.

📚 What she's reading: The New York Times, the Washington Post and the Register.

🗓 Her pro tip for other women: Learn to love negotiations.