Meet Iowa's extreme cycling women

Heather Poskevich with her bike (left) and Michelle Pohlmeyer after finishing RAAM (right). Photos: Courtesy of Poskevich and Pohlmeyer

Two Iowa women recently raced in a competition longer than both RAGBRAI and the Tour de France combined.

Driving the news: Race Across America (RAAM) is a 3,000-mile ultra-endurance event spanning 12 states that's dubbed "the world's toughest bicycle race."

State of play: Heather Poskevich, 43, of Polk City, is no stranger to long hours or handling unexpected events. The ER doctor competed solo in RAAM last month and won her 18-49 age division in 10 days and 22 hours.

Meanwhile, Urbandale's Michelle Pohlmeyer, 56, raced in a relay team with three men. Her group rode in honor of Dr. Bob Breedlove — a Des Moines orthopedic surgeon who died when a vehicle fatally hit him during the same race in 2005.

How it started: Poskevich was inspired to race RAAM after seeing Urbandale athlete and mom Sarah Cooper win it in 2017.

She worked a nearly full-time schedule but still sometimes trained up to 35 hours a week.

At times, she found herself cycling on a trainer in her basement for up to seven hours.

Meanwhile, Pohlmeyer, a Des Moines teacher, found extra time to train over the summer and followed a coaching plan. Her group carried Breedlove's gloves and called themselves "It's Another Day in Paradise" in honor of the surgeon's frequent saying.

The biggest challenge: After extensive training and research for the race, there were few surprises for Poskevich, who prepared four different bikes for the event.

She slept only three to four hours a day during the race, planning her rest times in the afternoons and gaining distance in the middle of the night.

For Pohlmeyer, the biggest hurdle was the mental aspect.

"I just didn't know that I could do it," Pohlmeyer says. "For a while, I was doubting everything that I was doing."

Yes, but: They each had crews in vehicles following and supporting them along the way, whether it was massaging an achy limb or putting on a funny costume to break up the monotony of the road.

The big picture: When it comes to ultra-endurance events, research is starting to show females assigned at birth may have an advantage over men.

While men generally have larger muscles and more aerobic power, women have better-distributed slow-twitch fiber muscles, which are used to resist fatigue. according to the BBC.

What's next: For Pohlmeyer, riding RAGBRAI, which starts this weekend, will be nothing.