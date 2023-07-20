43 mins ago - Culture
Check out this Altoona resident's "Barbie vault"
"Barbie" hits some metro theaters today and Amanda Kieler of Altoona is ready.
Zoom in: Kieler has her own "Barbie vault" — a large walk-in closet of more than 300 dolls that she's collected since childhood.
- Her favorites are the Hard Rock Café Barbies thanks to their alternative hair colors, tattoos and piercings, Kieler tells Axios.
State of play: Kieler and some of her friends purchased movie tickets weeks ago.
- She says she's going with her hair crimped and will be decked out in Barbie-like attire.
