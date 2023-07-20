Check out this Altoona resident's "Barbie vault"

Share on email (opens in new window)

"Barbie" hits some metro theaters today and Amanda Kieler of Altoona is ready.

Zoom in: Kieler has her own "Barbie vault" — a large walk-in closet of more than 300 dolls that she's collected since childhood.

Her favorites are the Hard Rock Café Barbies thanks to their alternative hair colors, tattoos and piercings, Kieler tells Axios.

State of play: Kieler and some of her friends purchased movie tickets weeks ago.

She says she's going with her hair crimped and will be decked out in Barbie-like attire.