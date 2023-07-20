43 mins ago - Culture

Check out this Altoona resident's "Barbie vault"

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a Barbie doll collection.

A view inside Amanda Kieler's "Barbie vault." Photo: Courtesy of Amanda Kieler

"Barbie" hits some metro theaters today and Amanda Kieler of Altoona is ready.

Zoom in: Kieler has her own "Barbie vault" — a large walk-in closet of more than 300 dolls that she's collected since childhood.

  • Her favorites are the Hard Rock Café Barbies thanks to their alternative hair colors, tattoos and piercings, Kieler tells Axios.

State of play: Kieler and some of her friends purchased movie tickets weeks ago.

  • She says she's going with her hair crimped and will be decked out in Barbie-like attire.
A photo of a woman with a Barbie doll collection.
Amanda Kieler started collecting Barbie dolls in their boxes when she was 12 years old. Photo courtesy of Amanda Kieler
