17 mins ago - News

Des Moines plans virtual reality police training

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of sound waves in the shape of a police badge.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Police de-escalation training would include virtually simulated scenarios under a proposal that could launch this year.

Why it matters: The simulations would turn annual lecture-style trainings into a more hands-on approach that police believe will be more effective, DMPD Lt. Rodrigo Santizo tells Axios.

Catch up fast: State law requires officers receive at least four hours of de-escalation and implicit bias training each year.

What's happening: Police simulator training has advanced in recent years to include interaction that simulates outcomes based on an officer's response.

  • They provide analytical feedback to dozens of scenarios that include hostage situations, working with people who have mental illness and those with autism.
  • DMPD's regional police academy has previously used virtual reality goggles, but that equipment was generally limited to observation.

State of play: The department recently applied for a nearly $70,000 federal grant to purchase a system.

  • If approved, new DMPD recruits will be the first to use the system, Santizo says.

Of note: Mount Pleasant became one of the first police departments in Iowa to use virtual reality training a few months ago, KTVO-TV reports.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more