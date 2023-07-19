Des Moines plans virtual reality police training
Police de-escalation training would include virtually simulated scenarios under a proposal that could launch this year.
Why it matters: The simulations would turn annual lecture-style trainings into a more hands-on approach that police believe will be more effective, DMPD Lt. Rodrigo Santizo tells Axios.
Catch up fast: State law requires officers receive at least four hours of de-escalation and implicit bias training each year.
What's happening: Police simulator training has advanced in recent years to include interaction that simulates outcomes based on an officer's response.
- They provide analytical feedback to dozens of scenarios that include hostage situations, working with people who have mental illness and those with autism.
- DMPD's regional police academy has previously used virtual reality goggles, but that equipment was generally limited to observation.
State of play: The department recently applied for a nearly $70,000 federal grant to purchase a system.
- If approved, new DMPD recruits will be the first to use the system, Santizo says.
Of note: Mount Pleasant became one of the first police departments in Iowa to use virtual reality training a few months ago, KTVO-TV reports.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.