Des Moines plans virtual reality police training

Police de-escalation training would include virtually simulated scenarios under a proposal that could launch this year.

Why it matters: The simulations would turn annual lecture-style trainings into a more hands-on approach that police believe will be more effective, DMPD Lt. Rodrigo Santizo tells Axios.

Catch up fast: State law requires officers receive at least four hours of de-escalation and implicit bias training each year.

What's happening: Police simulator training has advanced in recent years to include interaction that simulates outcomes based on an officer's response.

They provide analytical feedback to dozens of scenarios that include hostage situations, working with people who have mental illness and those with autism.

DMPD's regional police academy has previously used virtual reality goggles, but that equipment was generally limited to observation.

State of play: The department recently applied for a nearly $70,000 federal grant to purchase a system.

If approved, new DMPD recruits will be the first to use the system, Santizo says.

Of note: Mount Pleasant became one of the first police departments in Iowa to use virtual reality training a few months ago, KTVO-TV reports.