Planned Parenthood relaunches Iowa abortions following legal whiplash

Planned Parenthood fully resumed abortion procedures in Iowa Tuesday, spokesperson Sheena Dooley tells Axios.

Why it matters: The move follows a ruling Monday by Polk County District Judge Joseph Seidlin that temporarily blocks a state law banning abortions after around six weeks of gestation.

What they're saying: The legal battles have caused "confusion, anxiety and fear," Planned Parenthood representative Peter Im said in a press briefing Monday, Bloomberg Law reports.

Catch up fast: Legislators initially passed the six week ban in 2018, which was challenged and ultimately could not be enforced after the state Supreme Court deadlocked this June.

Gov. Kim Reynolds called a special session last week that essentially passed the same law again.

What's happening: Iowa Republicans hope last year's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that abortion was not protected in the Constitution will ultimately result in this year's ban being enforced.

The bottom line: Abortions up to around the 22nd week of gestation have resumed for now, but the future is uncertain.