The best thing Linh ate: Salty doughnuts at Mahalo's

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Salty Seaside doughnuts (left) and Hula Honey (right) from Mahalo's. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

👋 Linh here. If you're looking for a fun spot to get your morning doughnut fix, stop by Mahalo's Coffee & Mini Donuts in West Des Moines for a bit of Hawiian flair.

What I ate: Salty Seaside mini donuts, topped with a caramel glaze and sea salt (six for $5.25).

There was a bit of a wait, but that meant freshly fried doughnuts decorated right in front of me.

A lot of desserts claim they're salted caramel-flavored but shy away from including actual salt. Mahalo's goes for it without overdoing it, with big enough flakes that you can feel the texture on your tongue.

Where to find it: Open 6:30am-3pm Monday-Friday, 7am-2pm Saturday and 8am to noon Sunday at 4800 Mills Civic Pkwy., #105.