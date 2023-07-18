Share on email (opens in new window)

This commercial building at 5525 Meredith Dr. in DSM would become a supervised living complex for girls under Ellipsis' plan. Photo: Courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

Girls who are court-ordered into foster care would have their own apartments in a supervised living complex proposed in the Beaverdale neighborhood.

Why it matters: Proposed by Ellipsis, the program is an effective way to help some children overcome turbulent pasts, director Chris Koepplin tells Axios.

Details: A commercial building at 5525 Meredith Drive would be converted into apartments for up to 18 girls under a plan going before the city's Zoning Board of Adjustment on Aug. 2.

Ellipsis staff would always be on site and a privacy fence would be constructed between the facility and the nearby Meredith Village townhomes.

A timeline is dependent on city approvals and financing.

Girls would have their own living spaces, including a kitchen and bathroom. Drawing: Courtesy of Slingshot Architecture via Ellipsis

Catch up fast: Ellipsis started about two years ago in a merger between the former Youth Emergency Services & Shelter (YESS) and Youth Homes of Mid-America (YHMA).

The group provides short-term housing for kids during crises and longer term group care for those who are no longer able to remain in their homes, including the girls who would reside in the complex on Meredith Drive.

What's happening: The group is expanding a supervised apartment living program to help those under 21 learn how to live independently.

Kids in that program currently live in more dorm-like settings with shared living spaces.

Meanwhile, Ellipsis recently received a nearly $2.1 million federal pandemic recovery grant it's using to renovate a property at 918 Southeast 11th St. into 12 efficiency apartments for boys and girls.

That'll likely be completed by the end of the year.

What they're saying: Some neighbors in the adjacent Meredith Village are skeptical, homeowner's association president Janet Kramme, tells Axios.

Kramme met with Ellipsis officials last week and says she supports the concept, partly because of the program's resident oversight and facility improvement plan.

🎸 Help them out: An Ellipsis online auction ends Tuesday and includes a guitar signed by Guns N' Roses' musician Tommy Stinson.