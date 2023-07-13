"Can Axios look into Allegiant Airlines to see if they have indeed stopped their seasonal nonstop service to Palm Springs? There are many of us who are upset if this is the case." — Tracy Lewis, DSM

State of play: The route is on hiatus, Allegiant spokesperson Rachel Christiansen tells Axios.

There's a possibility it could come back but the airline can't share a timeframe, she says.

Flashback: The direct flight was twice a week.

It ran from November 2021 until March 2022 and again from November '22 through May.

Between the lines: There are no flights scheduled for the route through at least February 2024, according to the airline's published schedule.