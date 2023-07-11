Des Moines' multiracial population grew 253% since 2000

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census; Note: Estimates include people reporting one race alone; Hispanic individuals are also included in other categories, as they may be of any race; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Multiracial, Asian and Hispanic populations saw the biggest percentage increases in the DSM metro between 2000 and 2022.

Why it matters: Such demographic data is a vital snapshot of how our area's racial and ethnic makeup is changing over time, helping to inform policies and programs across the region.

By the numbers: The population that identified as being two or more races grew 253%, from 4,764 to 16,817.

The Asian population grew just over 200% from 10,805 to 32,571.

The number of Hispanic residents increased almost 187% from 19,838 to 56,877.

Driving the news: Demographic trends are driven by a combination of factors, including varied birth, mortality and immigration rates among different socioeconomic groups.

The big picture: Nationwide, the country's Pacific Islander, Asian and Hispanic populations saw the biggest percentage increases between 2000 and 2022 — up 120%, 105% and 80%, respectively.

Zoom in: The U.S. is still predominantly white, with growth of 19% between 2000 and 2022, to nearly 252 million.

In the DSM metro, about 86% of the population was non-Hispanic white in 2022 as compared to just over 92% in 2000.

Meanwhile, the country is also rapidly aging, Axios' Emily Peck recently reported, with the median age reaching a record 38.9 last year.