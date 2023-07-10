55 mins ago - Food and Drink

Review: Manhattan Deli's blueberry bread sandwich

Jason Clayworth
A blueberry bread sandwich

"The Blue Bird" ($10) from Hansen's Manhattan Deli. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

👋 Jason here: I recently tried "The Blue Bird" at Hansen's Manhattan Deli.

State of play: The sandwich is on their "new arrivals" menu.

  • It's made with blueberry bread, turkey, swiss cheese, cream cheese, mustard, coleslaw and mayo.

💭 My thought bubble: It's not as good as the deli's namesake sandwich, but it was still tasty and I'm glad I tried it.

  • The blueberries add a bit of a zing — sort of like dried cranberries in a salad.

Give it a try: Open Mon-Sat, 10am-3pm, at 3705 Ingersoll Ave.

