Review: Manhattan Deli's blueberry bread sandwich
👋 Jason here: I recently tried "The Blue Bird" at Hansen's Manhattan Deli.
State of play: The sandwich is on their "new arrivals" menu.
- It's made with blueberry bread, turkey, swiss cheese, cream cheese, mustard, coleslaw and mayo.
💭 My thought bubble: It's not as good as the deli's namesake sandwich, but it was still tasty and I'm glad I tried it.
- The blueberries add a bit of a zing — sort of like dried cranberries in a salad.
Give it a try: Open Mon-Sat, 10am-3pm, at 3705 Ingersoll Ave.
