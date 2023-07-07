"Music Under the Stars" ditches Iowa's dry Capitol

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Lauridsen Family Foundation are among the sponsors of this year's free concert series. Photo: Courtesy of Music Under the Stars

Music Under the Stars is moving locations from the Capitol to Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park for its final two free shows of the season, starting this Sunday.

What's happening: Organizers of the 76-year-old series are trying to grow its audience, director Dan Stevenson tells Axios.

Alcohol is generally not allowed on Capitol grounds.

Event organizers believe the ability to serve alcoholic drinks might help reach a wider audience, Stevenson says.

Flashback: The summer event started in 1947 "to inspire in the citizens of Des Moines an appreciation of good music," according to its charter.

Hundreds of local musicians have played in its series, which has been almost exclusively held at the Capitol.

State of play: The free event generally attracts around 800 people.

It's too early to predict if Water Works might become the Stars' permanent location, Stevenson says.

"In the end, we're going to go where we get the most people."

💬 Our thought bubble: The Capitol complex and its 160+ acres are underused.

It's time that Iowa let folks enjoy a brewski with their bands.

If you go: At the amphitheater this Sunday and July 16, starting at 7pm.