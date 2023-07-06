The future of Zora, a troubled bar off Ingersoll Avenue that's for sale, is up in the air under its current ownership, according to a recent city report.

Why it matters: The bar has been under scrutiny due to a high volume of calls to police, including for a 2022 shooting in the parking lot that resulted in a homicide.

Owner Edwin Allen has also faced his own legal issues, including two disorderly conduct charges he pleaded guilty to related to a stalking case and a disagreement with a tenant in one of his apartment buildings.

State of play: Zora is categorized as a restaurant that's also allowed to operate as a bar under a conditional use permit approved by the city's Zoning Board of Adjustment (BOA).

Yes, but: That conditional use is only allowed if 50% of Zora's sales are derived from food.

A report by the state's alcoholic beverages division issued in March showed just 32% of Zora's revenues came from food sales over a four-month period, according to a city staff report.

What's happening: Allen requested to convert Zora from a "restaurant" use to a "bar" use instead on May 26, which would allow more than 50% of sales to come from liquor, according to the report.

City staff recommended declining the request, however, citing a plethora of safety concerns and neighbor complaints.

Zoom in: Over a two-year period ending June 1, Des Moines police received 133 calls to Zora, with 71 of them related to "disturbing the peace" due to loud music, according to the report.

Other calls included fights, the shooting and assaults.

What they're saying: Neighbors previously told KCCI when it went up for sale earlier this year that they would like to see the bar turn into a "normal restaurant."

What's next: The BOA will consider Allen's request during its Aug. 2 meeting.

If the board does not approve it, Zora will lose its current liquor license when it expires August 24, says Erik Lundy, the deputy director of Neighborhood Services for the City of Des Moines.

Of note: Allen declined Axios' requests for comment.