2 hours ago - Food and Drink

New Ankeny coffee shop, bubble tea spot opening

Linh Ta
pictures of bubble tea in cute animal containers

Bubble tea and coffee in special cat and bear containers at Gossip Tea Coffee. Photos: Courtesy of Gossip Tea Coffee

There's a new place in Ankeny to get your coffee and bubble tea fix.

Driving the news: Gossip Tea Coffee holds its grand opening Saturday, with the first 50 customers getting one free drink every month for a year.

  • Located near DMACC, the shop offers a variety of drinks, including lattes, milk teas, frosted coffees and tea with foam.
  • There's also snacks like waffles and Korean corn dogs.

How it started: Owner Amy Tran tells Axios she was inspired to open Gossip Tea Coffee because she loved visiting coffee shops growing up in Vietnam.

  • She wants to create a space where people can hang out with their friends and "gossip" together.

State of play: The 1,800-square-foot shop offers seating inside and outside.

What they're saying: The sweet vanilla caramel coffee ($6.50) and brown sugar boba ($6.50) are some of Tran's favorite drinks.

  • She also offers special cups, including ones shaped like a bear ($2.75) and a cat ($2.25).

Where to find it: Open 9am-8pm Mon-Sat.; 9am-6pm Sun.; 1510 South Ankeny Blvd., #101, Ankeny

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more