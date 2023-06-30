Share on email (opens in new window)

Bubble tea and coffee in special cat and bear containers at Gossip Tea Coffee. Photos: Courtesy of Gossip Tea Coffee

There's a new place in Ankeny to get your coffee and bubble tea fix.

Driving the news: Gossip Tea Coffee holds its grand opening Saturday, with the first 50 customers getting one free drink every month for a year.

Located near DMACC, the shop offers a variety of drinks, including lattes, milk teas, frosted coffees and tea with foam.

There's also snacks like waffles and Korean corn dogs.

How it started: Owner Amy Tran tells Axios she was inspired to open Gossip Tea Coffee because she loved visiting coffee shops growing up in Vietnam.

She wants to create a space where people can hang out with their friends and "gossip" together.

State of play: The 1,800-square-foot shop offers seating inside and outside.

What they're saying: The sweet vanilla caramel coffee ($6.50) and brown sugar boba ($6.50) are some of Tran's favorite drinks.

She also offers special cups, including ones shaped like a bear ($2.75) and a cat ($2.25).

Where to find it: Open 9am-8pm Mon-Sat.; 9am-6pm Sun.; 1510 South Ankeny Blvd., #101, Ankeny