New Ankeny coffee shop, bubble tea spot opening
There's a new place in Ankeny to get your coffee and bubble tea fix.
Driving the news: Gossip Tea Coffee holds its grand opening Saturday, with the first 50 customers getting one free drink every month for a year.
- Located near DMACC, the shop offers a variety of drinks, including lattes, milk teas, frosted coffees and tea with foam.
- There's also snacks like waffles and Korean corn dogs.
How it started: Owner Amy Tran tells Axios she was inspired to open Gossip Tea Coffee because she loved visiting coffee shops growing up in Vietnam.
- She wants to create a space where people can hang out with their friends and "gossip" together.
State of play: The 1,800-square-foot shop offers seating inside and outside.
What they're saying: The sweet vanilla caramel coffee ($6.50) and brown sugar boba ($6.50) are some of Tran's favorite drinks.
- She also offers special cups, including ones shaped like a bear ($2.75) and a cat ($2.25).
Where to find it: Open 9am-8pm Mon-Sat.; 9am-6pm Sun.; 1510 South Ankeny Blvd., #101, Ankeny
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.