Des Moines school for troubled men wins zoning approval

Harvest Academy Movers is part of a vocational training program run by the academy's students. Photo: Courtesy of Harvest Academy

Zoning for a nearly 18-acre campus for men who have been incarcerated, homeless or battled substance abuse was unanimously approved by the Des Moines City Council this week.

Why it matters: Harvest Academy — a self-funded nonprofit vocational school — will enroll 80 or more residents at a time, CEO Tim Krueger tells Axios.

The school uses a therapeutic community model, which reduces the likelihood of recidivism, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Details: The undeveloped site along a gravel road near the corner of Fleur Drive and County Line Road is just over a mile south of the Des Moines International Airport.

It'll include townhomes, apartment buildings and space for vocational training programs.

Harvest Academy's Des Moines campus will include areas for commercial developments run by students that could include things like a thrift store and restaurant. Drawing: RDG Planning & Design via Harvest Academy

Catch up fast: Krueger, an Iowa native, started the academy about three years ago in rural Indianola after retiring as the CFO of sunglasses company Maui Jim.

Volunteering in a high school behavior-change class in Illinois and observing a training school for adults in Utah inspired him, he tells Axios.

How it works: Harvest's operational costs are paid by revenue generated from its student work programs, including its moving company.

Students aren't paid but are provided housing and rehabilitation services for the minimum of two years it takes to complete the program.

No convicted sex offenders or arsonists are accepted and participants must be at least 18 years old.

The program is not religiously affiliated and says its students can quit anytime.

Zoom in: The group's Indianola site, which has capacity for 12 students at a time, has so far had 20 students who have stayed for at least three months in the program.

Of those, eight quit prior to completion — all but one remains employed and out of trouble.

Twelve have graduated or are still working in the program, Krueger says.

Of note: The future of that site will be evaluated as the DSM location is developed.

What they're saying: Programs like Harvest Academy are necessary to help reintegrate people with previous problems back into society, Councilperson Josh Mandelbaum, whose ward includes the site, tells Axios.

Mandelbaum says he's unaware of opposition to the project.

What's next: The DSM location will develop in phases, with completion largely dependent on financing and likely taking years to complete, Krueger says.