6 mins ago - Business

Casey's looks to AI to answer pizza orders

Linh Ta
Casey's store

Photo: Courtesy of Casey's General Store

Casey's customers calling in to order a pizza will be greeted by artificial intelligence by the end of the year.

State of play: The Ankeny-based convenience store company is in the final stages of testing an AI phone ordering system in 100 of its stores, CEO Darren Rebelez said during a press conference yesterday.

  • Instead of talking to an employee after calling in, customers will order through an AI system using natural language processing.
  • The most common devices that use natural language processing are Siri and Alexa.

Of note: Casey's is also testing self-checkout kiosks in a few stores, but it's in the early rollout stages as the company works through "operational kinks," Rebelez said.

The big picture: Phone automation can help give employees more time to focus on other duties like helping a customer in-store.

  • For Casey's especially, it can also be helpful for rural stores that may deal with more labor shortages.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more