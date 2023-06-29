Casey's looks to AI to answer pizza orders

Casey's customers calling in to order a pizza will be greeted by artificial intelligence by the end of the year.

State of play: The Ankeny-based convenience store company is in the final stages of testing an AI phone ordering system in 100 of its stores, CEO Darren Rebelez said during a press conference yesterday.

Instead of talking to an employee after calling in, customers will order through an AI system using natural language processing.

The most common devices that use natural language processing are Siri and Alexa.

Of note: Casey's is also testing self-checkout kiosks in a few stores, but it's in the early rollout stages as the company works through "operational kinks," Rebelez said.

The big picture: Phone automation can help give employees more time to focus on other duties like helping a customer in-store.