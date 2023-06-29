6 mins ago - Business
Casey's looks to AI to answer pizza orders
Casey's customers calling in to order a pizza will be greeted by artificial intelligence by the end of the year.
State of play: The Ankeny-based convenience store company is in the final stages of testing an AI phone ordering system in 100 of its stores, CEO Darren Rebelez said during a press conference yesterday.
- Instead of talking to an employee after calling in, customers will order through an AI system using natural language processing.
- The most common devices that use natural language processing are Siri and Alexa.
Of note: Casey's is also testing self-checkout kiosks in a few stores, but it's in the early rollout stages as the company works through "operational kinks," Rebelez said.
The big picture: Phone automation can help give employees more time to focus on other duties like helping a customer in-store.
- For Casey's especially, it can also be helpful for rural stores that may deal with more labor shortages.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.