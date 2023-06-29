Abortions drop in Iowa post-Dobbs decision

Data: #WeCount/Society of Family Planning and U.S. Census Bureau. Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Abortions have decreased in Iowa following the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, which ended constitutional rights to an abortion.

Driving the news: A new Society of Family Planning report estimating Iowa's abortion rates from April 2022 to December 2022 shows they decreased by 48 abortions a month on average.

At Planned Parenthood's Iowa clinics, abortions have decreased by 13% since the decision, Sheena Dooley, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood North Central States, tells Axios.

What they're saying: Though abortions remain legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks, a new 24-hour waiting period law that went into effect last July likely contributed to the decrease, Dooley says.