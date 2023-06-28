Scoop: Iowa reverses course on federal food aid
Iowa, which had planned to snub $29 million in federal food aid, has apparently reversed course.
Driving the news: Alex Carfrae, a spokesperson for the state Department of Health and Human Services, told Axios late Tuesday that Iowa will apply for the federal grant after all.
Why it matters: The grant is worth an estimated $29 million, or $120 per child, for thousands of low-income families with kids in Iowa, according to Food Research & Action Center (FRAC) estimates provided to Axios.
Yes, but: Earlier this month the state planned to skip the application, according to an email obtained by Axios that was written by another HHS official to a member of the Iowa Hunger Coalition.
Catch up fast: The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) launched in 2020 under President Trump.
- Children who would have received free or reduced-price school meals in the most recently completed school year remain eligible for the summertime assistance under an extension signed into law by President Biden.
State of play: The deadline for states to apply is July 14.
- Iowa was one of nine states that had not submitted plans to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to a June 9 report published by FRAC.
What's happening: Advocates of low-income families had for weeks lobbied Iowa to apply, Luke Elzinga, chairman of the Iowa Hunger Coalition, tells Axios.
- 41 organizations had signed a letter to Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa HHS director Kelly Garcia that was to be publicly released today urging them to reconsider their decision not to submit a plan.
What they're saying: Raising awareness about the need for the assistance likely influenced the decision, Elzinga said late Tuesday.
- Carfrae did not respond to Axios' questions about why the state changed course but said Iowa will work with federal officials to improve the grant's "burdensome administrative process."
Zoom in: Montana officials cited administrative hurdles this month in announcing it would not seek the grant.
- And Missouri this month began distributing last summer's allocations, which were delayed because of data issues, per the Missouri Independent.
Of note: Iowa rejected, forfeited or did not apply for more than $200 million in other federal initiatives in the past year.
