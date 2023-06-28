Share on email (opens in new window)

Iowa, which had planned to snub $29 million in federal food aid, has apparently reversed course.

Driving the news: Alex Carfrae, a spokesperson for the state Department of Health and Human Services, told Axios late Tuesday that Iowa will apply for the federal grant after all.

Why it matters: The grant is worth an estimated $29 million, or $120 per child, for thousands of low-income families with kids in Iowa, according to Food Research & Action Center (FRAC) estimates provided to Axios.

Yes, but: Earlier this month the state planned to skip the application, according to an email obtained by Axios that was written by another HHS official to a member of the Iowa Hunger Coalition.

Catch up fast: The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) launched in 2020 under President Trump.

Children who would have received free or reduced-price school meals in the most recently completed school year remain eligible for the summertime assistance under an extension signed into law by President Biden.

State of play: The deadline for states to apply is July 14.

Iowa was one of nine states that had not submitted plans to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to a June 9 report published by FRAC.

What's happening: Advocates of low-income families had for weeks lobbied Iowa to apply, Luke Elzinga, chairman of the Iowa Hunger Coalition, tells Axios.

41 organizations had signed a letter to Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa HHS director Kelly Garcia that was to be publicly released today urging them to reconsider their decision not to submit a plan.

What they're saying: Raising awareness about the need for the assistance likely influenced the decision, Elzinga said late Tuesday.

Carfrae did not respond to Axios' questions about why the state changed course but said Iowa will work with federal officials to improve the grant's "burdensome administrative process."

Zoom in: Montana officials cited administrative hurdles this month in announcing it would not seek the grant.

And Missouri this month began distributing last summer's allocations, which were delayed because of data issues, per the Missouri Independent.

Of note: Iowa rejected, forfeited or did not apply for more than $200 million in other federal initiatives in the past year.