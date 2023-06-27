2 hours ago - Things to Do
Take a trip: What to do in Decorah for a weekend
If anyone tells you that Iowa is flat and boring, don't believe them.
- I drove three hours up to Decorah this last weekend and biked through the hilly driftless region and canoed down the Upper Iowa River.
The highlights: The 11-mile Trout Run Trail is one of the best paths I've biked. Most Iowa trails are flat and follow former railroads, but this one has tons of twists and turns, as well as a stop at a natural waterfall.
- For dinner Friday night, I went to Luna Valley Farm, a local "pizza farm." The toppings are all seasonal and locally sourced, plus you get to hang out at an idyllic organic farm.
Yes, but: I had to drench my body in bug spray the entire time.
My itinerary:
- Friday — Bike from Bluffton Resort and Bar to Luther College and hop on the Trout Run Trail to see the fish hatchery, Dunning's Spring Park and Pulpit Rock Brewery. Ride back to the campground and drive for dinner.
- Saturday — Take a shuttle from the Bluffton Resort and Bar campground and rent a canoe to float for around eight hours right back to the grounds.
